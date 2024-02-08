'South Tax Movement': Why Southern States Are Protesting Against The Union Government – Explained

Kerala: Apart from financial matters, the Left government in Kerala is also protesting against "how the Centre is making laws that encroach upon the states' powers and duties in several sectors, even on law and order, which is absolutely in the States List in the Constitution," CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. He also brought up the conflict between governors in opposition-ruled states and their respective state governments: "Interests and statutes of the states are being sidelined in this regard. Rather than consulting the state governments, even on matters related to state-funded universities, governors have made political interferences as Chancellors (of universities). In Kerala too, the same is happening." he alleged.