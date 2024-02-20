Sonia Gandhi Secures Unopposed Election To Rajya Sabha From Rajasthan

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, as confirmed by the Assembly secretary. In addition to Sonia Gandhi, Chunnilal Garasiya from the BJP and Madan Rathore have also secured their positions in the Rajya Sabha without facing any opposition, according to an official announcement. The Assembly Secretary, Mahaveer Prasad Sharma, confirmed the unopposed election on the last day for withdrawing nominations.
The vacant seat in the Rajya Sabha arose after BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena resigned from the House in December, subsequently winning the election as an MLA. The tenure of current Rajya Sabha members, Manmohan Singh from Congress and Bhupendra Yadav from BJP, is set to conclude on April 3.
Advertisement
With no opposing candidates, Sonia Gandhi, Chunnilal Garasiya, and Madan Rathore smoothly secured their positions in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP, holding 115 seats, and the Congress, with 70 in the 200-member assembly, continue their representation in the state. The results leave the Congress with six members in the Rajya Sabha, while the BJP holds four out of the ten available seats in Rajasthan.