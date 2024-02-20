Sonia Gandhi Secures Unopposed Election To Rajya Sabha From Rajasthan

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, as confirmed by the Assembly secretary. In addition to Sonia Gandhi, Chunnilal Garasiya from the BJP and Madan Rathore have also secured their positions in the Rajya Sabha without facing any opposition, according to an official announcement. The Assembly Secretary, Mahaveer Prasad Sharma, confirmed the unopposed election on the last day for withdrawing nominations.