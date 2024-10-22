National

Sonam Wangchuk Breaks Fast After MHA Agrees to Meet Ladakh Leaders On December 3

After a 16-day-long fast, Sonam Wangchuk has said he hopes MHA will hold talks with Ladakh’s civil society leaders “in good faith”

Sonam Wangchuk addresses students outside Delhis Ladakh Bhavan
Sonam Wangchuk addresses a group of students outside Delhi's Ladakh Bhavan Photo: Vikram sharma
info_icon

Drinking Laung ka paani and some juice: that is how climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other protestors ended their 16-day fast on October 21 after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) agreed to resume discussions with Ladakh’s civil society leaders. 

Addressing the press on Monday evening, Wangchuk said, “We are happy to say that our main appeal has been solved. The Joint Secretary of the Home Ministry handed a letter to me stating that talks between apex bodies of Leh and Kargil with the Central Government will resume in December. We are hoping these talks will be held in good faith and with the utmost cordiality.” 

The Ministry scheduled a meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on December 3, chaired by Nityanand Rai, the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Jigmat Panjor, the overall movement coordinator, said Wangchuk and others felt that the MHA agreeing to resume talks meant they “could manage to get something out of our current movement. The four-point demand we had before we started the Pad Yatra was that we wanted to resume the talks between our leaders and the MHA. So that was one of our key demands, so we are successful in that so we are happy.”

Panjor, however, pointed out that the meetings in question are a “set process which the MHA used to do with leaders of Ladakh” so “the delay in giving the dates or resumption of the dialogue was a bit unfortunate.”

Sonam Wangchuks followers were on hunger strike for 16 days at Delhis Ladakh Bhavan
Sonam Wangchuk's followers were on hunger strike for 16 days at Delhi's Ladakh Bhavan Photo: Vikram Sharma
info_icon
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with actor Prakash Raj during the hunger strike, in Leh, March 26, 2024. - PTI Photo
'The Sixth Schedule Is A Good Tool To Safeguard Ladakh': Sonam Wangchuk - Interview

BY Chinki Sinha

Wangchuk and his followers had gone on a hunger strike after they were arrested on October 1 while on their Pad Yatra and entering New Delhi. The Yatra, spearheaded by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), is part of a larger demand for statehood for Ladakh, the region’s inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to provide tribal status, employment opportunities for locals, and representation for the Union Territory (UT) in the Parliamentary houses. 

 The hunger strike began on October 6 at Delhi’s Ladakh Bhavan, after the Pad Yatris were denied permission to protest at Jantar Mantar. The environmentalist and 20 volunteers have since been ingesting nothing but salted water. 

Over the last two weeks, the national farmers’ body and student bodies have shown up at Ladakh Bhavan to show solidarity with Wangchuk and his followers. Panjor said, that “seeing the youth and the farmers behind the movement feels like people are really concerned about Ladakh and Himalayas as a whole, and they feel connected to the nature. People have successfully conveyed their support for us and the future generations to come. That was really a heartwarming and positive sign for the upcoming days.”

Four-Point Agenda

The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance have said that the upcoming talks should focus on their four-point agenda. 

The four points are: Ladakh’s demand for statehood, tribal status under the Sixth Schedule, employment protection for locals, and increased political representation, with the addition of one Rajya Sabha and one Lok Sabha seat for the region. 

The Long Road Ahead

The resumption of talks between the Central Government and Ladakh’s civil society is seen as a critical juncture in addressing the demands of the region. The HPC, initially constituted on January 2, 2023, and reconstituted in the same year in November, is tasked with discussing measures to protect Ladakh’s unique culture and language, ensuring employment opportunities, and empowering the Ladakh Autonomous Hill District Councils of Leh and Kargil.

Although Wangchuk and his fellow activists have expressed hope that the upcoming talks will bring positive results, they remain cautiously optimistic. “My main role was to facilitate these talks. I hope I do not have to sit on a hunger strike again,” Wangchuk said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs ENG Match On TV And Online
  2. Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: AFG-A Go Eight Down Against HKG In Al Amerat
  3. IND Vs NZ: KL Rahul Or Sarfaraz Khan For Pune Test? India's Assistant Coach Opens Up On Selection Battle
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Prithvi Shaw Omitted From Mumbai Squad - Here's Why
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match
Football News
  1. Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
  2. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: BVB Need 'Everything' To Overcome Los Blancos, Says Nuri Sahin
  3. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner Urges Unity To Combat Struggles After Latest PL Defeat
  4. Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off
  5. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood Winner Keeps Eagles Winless
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  2. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors
  3. New Zealand Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZL Vs GBR Juniors
  4. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors
  5. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum

Trending Stories

National News
  1. With Muted Cabinet Resolution On Statehood, Omar Takes A Cautious Approach With Centre
  2. Day In Pics: October 22, 2024
  3. Weather Wrap: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging In Bengaluru, NDRF At Work; GRAP-II Enforced In Delhi
  4. Sonam Wangchuk Breaks Fast After MHA Agrees to Meet Ladakh Leaders On December 3
  5. Madhya Pradesh: 15 Workers Injured In Ordnance Factory Explosion In Jabalpur; 1 Person Missing
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  2. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  3. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
  5. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors