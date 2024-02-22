Smriti Irani And Her Husband Perform 'Griha Pravesh' Ceremony In Amethi Residence

Union Minister Smriti Irani and her husband conducted a 'griha pravesh' ceremony at their new home in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Irani had announced her plans to build a permanent residence in Amethi back in 2019 after winning the seat against Rahul Gandhi.

Amethi, a Congress stronghold, saw a significant shift when Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi, ending his 15-year dominance in the region. Irani purchased land in 2021 to construct her home in the constituency. In contrast, Rahul Gandhi used to stay at the Mushiganj guest house during his visits, lacking a permanent residence.