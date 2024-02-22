Smriti Irani And Her Husband Perform 'Griha Pravesh' Ceremony In Amethi Residence

Union Minister Smriti Irani and her husband conducted a 'griha pravesh' ceremony at their new home in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Irani had announced her plans to build a permanent residence in Amethi back in 2019 after winning the seat against Rahul Gandhi.
Amethi, a Congress stronghold, saw a significant shift when Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi, ending his 15-year dominance in the region. Irani purchased land in 2021 to construct her home in the constituency. In contrast, Rahul Gandhi used to stay at the Mushiganj guest house during his visits, lacking a permanent residence.
Currently, Irani is on a four-day visit to Amethi, engaging with residents in various villages since Monday. This coincided with Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Amethi, though the two leaders did not cross paths.
Irani, earlier in the week, threw a challenge at Rahul Gandhi, inviting him to contest against her in the Lok Sabha election. She asserted that the deserted streets during Gandhi's yatra reflected a lack of service provided during his tenure in Amethi. "I dare him (Rahul) to contest from Amethi alone in the Lok Sabha elections," stated Irani.
The Congress has been allocated Amethi and 16 other seats as part of a seat-sharing deal with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party and other INDIA bloc allies will contest the remaining 63 seats.
Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, commented on the timing of Irani's 'griha pravesh,' suggesting it coincided with Rahul Gandhi's Yatra out of desperation. "Imagine doing Gruh Pravesh after 5 years of winning the constituency, 3 years after buying the land. Imagine the desperation of having to coincide it with a Yatra," Chaturvedi remarked on social media.