Smoke In Vande Bharat Train In Kerala

The Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod faced a technical issue on Wednesday morning when smoke emanated from one of its lavatories and spread to a nearby passenger cabin.

The smoke was a result of the activation of the inbuilt fire extinguisher in the lavatory, a Railway official said.

Whether it was triggered by someone smoking inside the lavatory or due to a technical glitch remains to be ascertained, the official said.