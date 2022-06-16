Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Similipal National Park Closed For Tourists With Onset Of Monsoon In Odisha

The entry of tourists to the reserve forest is prohibited from mid-June to the October-end every year during the rainy season as road connectivity to various locations inside the sanctuary gets disrupted, he said.

Similipal National Park Closed For Tourists With Onset Of Monsoon In Odisha
The national park will remain closed till October, Similipal Tiger Reserve field director said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 8:30 pm

 Authorities of the Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district closed the sanctuary for tourists from Thursday following the onset of monsoon, an official said. 

The national park will remain closed till the end of October, Similipal Tiger Reserve field director T Ashok Kumar said. The entry of tourists to the reserve forest is prohibited from mid-June to the October-end every year during the rainy season as road connectivity to various locations inside the sanctuary gets disrupted, he said.

Considered as a major tourist destination of Odisha, the sanctuary will reopen from the first week of November, he said. Located in the northern part of Odisha adjoining Jharkhand, the sanctuary is considered as a natural heritage with various flora and fauna and wildlife.

Related stories

Woman Forest Guard Dances With Joy As Rain Graces Similipal National Park

The national park came to limelight when a black rare melanistic tiger was sighted as cameras were installed to track the big cats inside the core area of the sanctuary.

Tourists from across the country and abroad visit the sanctuary every year to have a glimpse of picturesque nature, waterfalls, orchids, birds, carnivorous and herbivorous animals along with reptiles.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Similipal National Park Closed For Tourists Onset Of Monsoon Odisha Road Connectivity Nature Waterfalls Orchids Birds Carnivorous Herbivorous Tourists
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

With Cracks In MeToo Movement And Silencing Of Women, How Do We Fight The Might Of Patriarchy?

With Cracks In MeToo Movement And Silencing Of Women, How Do We Fight The Might Of Patriarchy?