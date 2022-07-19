Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Sikkim Reports 176 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths

The Himalayan state now has 689 active Covid-19 cases, while 38,314 persons have recovered from the disease and 768 others have migrated to other states.

Covid-19

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 8:10 pm

Sikkim's Covid-19 tally rose to 40,235 as 176 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 464, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The Himalayan state now has 689 active Covid-19 cases, while 38,314 persons have recovered from the disease and 768 others have migrated to other states,it said. The Covid-19 daily positivity rate now is 18 per cent.

A total of 3,47,398 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, it added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

