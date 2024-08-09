National

Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Hits Sikkim's Soreng | Details

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 struck Soreng in Sikkim at 06:57 AM on August 9, 2024, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Hits Sikkims Soreng
Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Hits Sikkim's Soreng | Photo: X/@NCS_Earthquake
info_icon

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 struck Soreng in Sikkim at 06:57 AM on August 9, 2024, according to the National Center for Seismology.

There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the earthquake.

Details of the earthquake

- Magnitude: 4.4

- Time: 06:57:08 IST

- Latitude: 27.22 N

- Longitude: 88.33 E

- Depth: 10 km

- Location: Soreng, Sikkim

Is Sikkim Prone To Earthquakes?

Sikkim is prone to earthquakes due to its location in the Himalayan mountain range, one of the most seismically hazardous regions on Earth. In 2011, a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck the region, killing at least 111 people, mostly in Sikkim.

Sikkim falls under high-risk seismic zone IV of the Indian seismic zoning map. The state's location on the Himalayan mountain range, with two main thrust faults, makes it a moderately active seismic region.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Leeds United, EFL Championship Preview: The Whites And Wayne Rooney Out For Redemption
  2. Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Aaron Anselmino Transfer From Boca Juniors
  3. Pepe: Portugal Great Confirms Retirement From Football
  4. Spain Vs France, Paris 2024 Final: ESP Coach Denia Out To Cap Glittering Year With Olympic Gold
  5. Paris Olympics: France's Journey A 'Success', Says Henry Ahead Of Spain Final
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  2. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  3. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
  4. Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics
  5. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh: As Hasina Remains In India, PM Modi Wishes Yunus On Taking Oath As Chief Advisor Of New Govt
  2. Bareilly: Case Of Serial Killing? 9 Women Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Killer At Large Causes Panic
  3. 'Vinesh Phogat Deserves Rajya Sabha Seat,' Says Ex-CM Hooda; Uncle Mahavir Calls It 'Political Stunt'
  4. When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update
  5. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  2. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  3. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  4. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  5. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
US News
  1. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  2. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  3. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  4. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  5. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
World News
  1. Japan Issues First-Ever 'Higher-Than-Usual' Warning Over Risk Of Nanki Trough Megaquake
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  4. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Highlights: Nadeem Pips Chopra In Javelin Throw Final; Tebogo Wins Men's 200m Gold