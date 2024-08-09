Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Hits Sikkim's Soreng | Details

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 struck Soreng in Sikkim at 06:57 AM on August 9, 2024, according to the National Center for Seismology.
There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the earthquake.
Details of the earthquake
- Magnitude: 4.4
- Time: 06:57:08 IST
- Latitude: 27.22 N
- Longitude: 88.33 E
- Depth: 10 km
- Location: Soreng, Sikkim
Is Sikkim Prone To Earthquakes?
Sikkim is prone to earthquakes due to its location in the Himalayan mountain range, one of the most seismically hazardous regions on Earth. In 2011, a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck the region, killing at least 111 people, mostly in Sikkim.
Sikkim falls under high-risk seismic zone IV of the Indian seismic zoning map. The state's location on the Himalayan mountain range, with two main thrust faults, makes it a moderately active seismic region.