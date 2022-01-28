Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Shree Jagannath Temple To Open From Feb 1

Earlier, Shree Jagannath Sena, a local outfit had staged a demonstration in front of the temple demanding the reopening of the shrine.

Shree Jagannath Temple To Open From Feb 1
Shree Jagannath Temple To Open From Feb 1 - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 8:35 pm

Odisha government Friday announced the reopening of Shree Jagannath Temple for devotees from February 1, keeping in view the livelihood of locals and "slight" improvement in the coronavirus situation in the state.


The twelfth-century shrine will, however, remain closed on Sundays for sanitisation, Puri district collector Samarth Verma told reporters after a meeting of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and members of the Chhatisa Nijog (temple servitors body).


“The local economy is mostly dependent on the temple. This apart keeping in view the sentiments of the people and slight decline in COVID-19 cases, it has been decided to reopen the temple for the public from February 1,” he said.

Related stories

PTC India board asks risk management committee to look into corporate governance issues at PFS

Blackstone India consolidates logistics, warehousing assets under Horizontal Industrial Parks

Mizoram's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 1,67,725 With 2,064 New Cases


He said that the temple will be closed on festivals keeping in view the local situation. “The devotees will be allowed entry into the temple from its eastern gate (Lion’s Gate) while the local people of Puri will go inside the shrine through the western gate,” the collector said.


The SJTA had closed the shrine from January 10 till January 31 in view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the state and some servitors and temple employees getting infected by the virus.


Though the shrine was closed to the devotees, routine rituals of the deities were undisturbed. The district collector said a detailed guideline will soon be released for the public darshan in the temple. It will mention the time for darshan and precautions required to be taken for entering the shrine during the pandemic, he said.


Earlier, Shree Jagannath Sena, a local outfit had staged a demonstration in front of the temple demanding the reopening of the shrine. Meanwhile, the Puri district administration has withdrawn an order restricting the last rites of bodies coming from other districts and states to Swargadwar, the crematorium here which is considered holy by Hindus, following the improvement in the COVID situation, official sources said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Odisha India Jagannath Temple Temple Reopens
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delta Dominates Covid Third Wave In Karnataka, Shows Genome Sequenced Samples: Minister

Delta Dominates Covid Third Wave In Karnataka, Shows Genome Sequenced Samples: Minister

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

Nagpur: Man Kills Alcoholic After Argument Outside Warehouse

Odisha Court Sentences Man To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Differently Abled Child

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway