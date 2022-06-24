Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Board At Rebel MLA's Office In Mumbai

A group of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside Kudalkar's office in Nehrunagar area of Kurla and tried to smash up a board bearing his name and photograph, said a police official. 

MLA Mangesh Kudalkar attacked for camping with Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde PTI

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 7:02 pm

Shiv Sena workers on Friday vandalized a board outside the office of party MLA Mangesh Kudalkar who is part of the group of rebel legislators led by senior Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, police said.

Kudalkar represents the Kurla assembly constituency in the city. He is camping in Guwahati along with Shinde and other Sena MLAs who have rebelled against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

A group of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside Kudalkar's office in Nehrunagar area of Kurla and tried to smash up a board bearing his name and photograph, said a police official. 

Before they could attack the MLA's office, police personnel on the spot intervened, following which they dispersed, he added. 

Mumbai police have stepped up security at several locations including Shiv Sena shakhas' (local offices) in the city to prevent any untoward incident following Shinde's rebellion.

(With PTI inputs)

