Shiv Sena Factions Clash At Bal Thackeray Memorial On 11th Death Anniversary

Tensions flared on 16th November, Thursday, as factions within the Shiv Sena clashed at the memorial of late party founder Bal Thackeray. The confrontation unfolded as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, heading one faction, arrived to pay tribute ahead of Thackeray's 11th death anniversary.

The situation escalated when Shiv Sena workers, loyal to the Shinde-led faction, asserted their claim to the party, chanting slogans to emphasize their allegiance. In response, supporters aligned with Uddhav Thackeray's faction countered with chants of "traitors go back." The clash prompted police intervention, leading to the dispersal of the agitated crowd.

Chief Minister Shinde condemned the disruption of peace, emphasizing the collective responsibility to maintain law and order. He expressed his disapproval of the incident that occurred after his departure, where Uddhav Thackeray faction leaders, Anil Desai and Anil Parab, allegedly shouted slogans against him.

Earlier, Shinde spoke to reporters, highlighting the fulfillment of Bal Thackeray's dream by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The temple's inauguration, scheduled on the eve of Thackeray's birth anniversary, further underscores the political significance of the event.

Addressing the media, Krishna Hegde, Shiv Sena spokesperson, accused the Uddhav Thackeray faction of deliberately attempting to disrupt the solemn occasion, emphasizing the inclusivity of paying tribute to Bal Thackeray. Hegde urged the Uddhav faction to adhere to Thackeray's ideology as a mark of genuine respect.

The internal strife within the Shiv Sena, which split last year following a rebellion led by Shinde, revolves around claiming the legacy of Bal Thackeray, revered as 'Hinduhriday Samrat' by supporters. The ongoing power struggle has led to frequent clashes between the two factions.

As tensions remain high, law enforcement, led by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Choudhary and additional commissioners from various city regions, is on-site to ensure the maintenance of law and order. A significant police presence has been deployed at Shivaji Park to prevent further disturbances.