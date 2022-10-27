Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Share Geo-Locations Of Chhath Sites To Ensure Transparency, Smooth Management: Delhi Minister To DMs

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday directed district magistrates to share geo-locations of all Chhath sites to ensure transparency and smooth management.

Delhi AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot
Delhi AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 9:16 pm

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday directed district magistrates to share geo-locations of all Chhath sites to ensure transparency and smooth management.

This year, the Delhi government is organizing Chatth Puja at 1,100 sites in the national capital. 

During a meeting to review preparedness for the festival, the minister also directed officials to ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience and smooth management and organization at all sites.

To ensure transparency, Gahlot instructed the district magistrates (DMs) to share the list of new sites that are being added with local legislators. 

DMs were further instructed to share geo-locations of all sites compulsorily, according to a statement.

The divisional commissioner has directed the DMs to share the list of the five sites which are expected to have the largest gathering. 

The DMs were advised to manage logistics in a manner that the Yamuna river bank is barricaded, and artificial ponds are created in a proper way ensuring pollution-free celebration, the statement said.

The revenue department is the nodal department for the celebration of Chhath Puja. 

Related stories

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot Presents iPads To Winners Of Selfie Campaign Held To Promote E-Buses

Netizen Complains Of Delay In Bus Services In Delhi; Minister Kailash Gahlot Swings Into Action

Systemic Change Being Introduced In Supplementary Nutrition In Anganwadi Centres, Says Kailash Gahlot

"Today I had a meeting with the divisional commissioner and district magistrates and took stock of all the preparations related to Chhath Puja. I have instructed them to make necessary arrangements at all the ghats including the Yamuna so that the devotees do not face any problems," Gahlot tweeted. 

Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, "we are committed to organising an unprecedented Chhath Puja all over Delhi", he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Delhi Revenue Minister Divisional Commissioner Kailash Gahlot Directed District Magistrates All Chhath Sites Share Geo-locations Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal