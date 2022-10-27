Share Geo-Locations Of Chhath Sites To Ensure Transparency, Smooth Management: Delhi Minister To DMs

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday directed district magistrates to share geo-locations of all Chhath sites to ensure transparency and smooth management.

This year, the Delhi government is organizing Chatth Puja at 1,100 sites in the national capital.

During a meeting to review preparedness for the festival, the minister also directed officials to ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience and smooth management and organization at all sites.

To ensure transparency, Gahlot instructed the district magistrates (DMs) to share the list of new sites that are being added with local legislators.

DMs were further instructed to share geo-locations of all sites compulsorily, according to a statement.

The divisional commissioner has directed the DMs to share the list of the five sites which are expected to have the largest gathering.

The DMs were advised to manage logistics in a manner that the Yamuna river bank is barricaded, and artificial ponds are created in a proper way ensuring pollution-free celebration, the statement said.

The revenue department is the nodal department for the celebration of Chhath Puja.

"Today I had a meeting with the divisional commissioner and district magistrates and took stock of all the preparations related to Chhath Puja. I have instructed them to make necessary arrangements at all the ghats including the Yamuna so that the devotees do not face any problems," Gahlot tweeted.

Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, "we are committed to organising an unprecedented Chhath Puja all over Delhi", he said.

(Inputs from PTI)