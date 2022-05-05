Thursday, May 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Shah Arrives in Bengal, Inaugurates BSF’s Floating Border Outposts at Hingalganj

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated BSF’s floating border outposts (BOPs) at Hingalganj in Sunderbans area of North 24 Parganas district and flagged off a boat ambulance, as he arrived on a two-day visit to West Bengal, his first since the 2021 assembly polls.

Shah Arrives in Bengal, Inaugurates BSF’s Floating Border Outposts at Hingalganj
Amit Shah in Kolkata PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 May 2022 2:12 pm

Shah also interacted with senior BSF officials during the occasion. The number of floating BOPs has been increased with a view to boost surveillance in the inaccessible areas of the Sunderbans, officials said.


The boat ambulance is aimed at providing medical assistance in the isolated regions of the Sunderbans from Saheb Khali to Shamsher Nagar, they said.

Related stories

Amit Shah Arrives In West Bengal On Two-Day Visit

West Bengal Admits Its Ukraine-Returned Medical Students To Various State Colleges

Jahangirpuri Violence: Key Accused Arrested From West Bengal


Later in the afternoon, Shah will lay the foundation stone of ‘Maitri Sangrahalaya’ at Haridaspur - a museum to raise public awareness about the bravery of BSF during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
       
He will also address a public meeting at Siliguri in the evening.


Shah arrived at the Kolkata airport in the morning, where he was received by senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.


“Arrived in Kolkata on a two-day visit to West Bengal, I look forward to attending various events and interacting with the brothers and sisters of Bengal,” the home minister tweeted in Bengali. 

Tags

National Indian Government West Bengal Government Union Home Minister Amit Shah Senior BSF Officials BSF’s Floating Border Outposts (BOPs) Hingalganj Sunderbans Boat Ambulance North 24 Parganas Saheb Khali Maitri Sangrahalaya
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marathi Pride Is Passe, Shiv Sena's Apathy Hurts The Language

Marathi Pride Is Passe, Shiv Sena's Apathy Hurts The Language

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court