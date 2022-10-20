Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Several Areas In Hosur Inundated, Rescue And Relief Activity Launched

Hosur Corporation Commissioner K Balasubramanian said efforts were on to drain out the flood water. Hosur Mayor S A Sathya, who along with Deputy Mayor Anandaiah, visited the affected areas, said water entered the KCC Nagar area due to encroachments along the Raja Canal. 

Waterlogging after rain in Bengaluru
Several areas in the industrial hub of Hosur were inundated owing to heavy rain Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 7:11 pm

Several areas in the industrial hub of Hosur were inundated owing to heavy rain since October 19 night. As hundreds of houses were marooned, the district administration and fire and rescue personnel launched rescue operation as early as 6.30 am today.
 
According to sources, trained volunteers were involved in rescue operation and people were evacuated to safety. Food, bread packets, milk and water bottles were distributed to the affected families. At Hosur Valley, the fire service personnel rescued people and even pets. 

Following heavy rain, the Raja canal in Hosur got breached causing a sudden inundation in the area. Water entered the residential localities displacing furniture. As the water level rose by about 3 feet, people could not step out of their houses. 

Houses in Samathuvapuram too were surrounded by a sheet of water and people spent a sleepless night. Apart from KCC layout, Brindavan Nagar, NGO colony and Hosur valley phase II were inundated. 

Hosur Corporation Commissioner K Balasubramanian said efforts were on to drain out the flood water. Hosur Mayor S A Sathya, who along with Deputy Mayor Anandaiah, visited the affected areas, said water entered the KCC Nagar area due to encroachments along the Raja Canal. 

Water from the Anekal and Begepalli lakes in rural Karnataka that got breached owing to heavy rain, and the overnight downpour in the district had aggravated the inundation, an official said. Denkanikottai in the district received 10 cm rainfall while Hosur and Hosur AWS received 7 cm rainfall each. 

The IMD Chennai has forecast light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till October 23.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Parts Of Bengaluru

Maha Minister Apologises To Pune Citizens For The Inconvenience Caused Following Torrential Rains

Heavy Rains In Pune, Waterlogging In Many Areas

Tags

National Heavy Rains Inundated Hosur Heavy Showers Rescue Relief Activity Met Centre Isolated Places Rainfall Alerts Dark Clouds Maximum Temperature
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya Amid Hunger Crisis, Urges People To Donate

Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya Amid Hunger Crisis, Urges People To Donate