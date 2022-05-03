Seven Teachers Suspended In Krishna District Over Malpractice In SSC Exams

Seven teachers were suspended on Monday for allegedly indulging in malpractices in the ongoing annual SSC examinations in Krishna district, officials said. According to Tahera Sultana, District Education Officer, Krishna, six teachers from Pasumarru Zilla Parishad school and one from Kanumolu Zilla Parishad High School were suspended.

The action against the teachers comes after education department authorities received a complaint that an answer slip was being sent to the test centre. Education and police officials rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information and found answers to test papers on the cell phones of several teachers, the officials said.

Sultana had reached Pasumarru school and inspected the examination centre. After inspection, the DEO confirmed that the teachers were found allegedly doing malpractices in SSC examinations.

(With PTI inputs)