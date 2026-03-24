Separatist Leader Asiya Andrabi, Who Advocated Shariah Rule In Kashmir, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment By Delhi Court

During the PDP-Congress rule, which was led by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as Chief Minister, the government had advocated more space for separatist leaders rather than keeping them in the prisons. Before the revocation of Article 370, Asiya was vocal in support of Pakistan. Her husband, Qasim Faktoo, is already serving a life sentence for his role in the killing of a member from minority community. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman, Yaseen Malik, was also sentenced to life for his involvement in anti-India activities in Kashmir.