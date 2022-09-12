Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Security Forces Kill Militant During Encounter In J&K’s Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir: The officials said one security force personnel was injured in the gun battle, while an unidentified militant was shot dead in the ongoing operation.

Kashmir Encounter: Three LeT Militants Killed In Gunbattle
Security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo-Representational image) Representative Image-File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 3:07 pm

An unidentified militant was killed and a security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Heff Shirmal area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the ultras opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter.

While one security force personnel was injured in the gun battle, an unidentified militant was shot dead, the official said adding the operation was going on.

(With PTI inputs)
 

National India Jammu And Kashmir Encounter Police & Security Forces Kashmir News Shopian Terrorism Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Injured Killed
