Security Forces Keep Tight Vigil Amid Increased Attacks In J&K's Doda

Village Defence Guards keep vigil at a forest area near the encounter site, in Desa area of Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. Four Army personnel including a captain were killed in a terrorist encounter in the area on Monday night.
Village Defence Guards keep vigil at a forest area near the site of a recent terrorist encounter, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Security personnel check a vehicle amid heavy security after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an encounter with terrorists on Monday night, in Doda district.
A security official checks a vehicle amid heavy security after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an encounter with terrorists on Monday night, in Doda district.
A security official checks a vehicle amid heavy security after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an encounter with terrorists on Monday night, in Doda district.
Army personnel carry weapons and equipment near the encounter site, in Desa village of Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Security personnel during an anti-terror operation after four Army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with terrorists, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.