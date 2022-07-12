Second Warning On As Godavari Flood Surges In Andhra Pradesh

The second warning signal has been issued at Dowaleswaram Barrage near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh as flood level in river Godavari rose to 13 lakh cusecs on Tuesday. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a videoconference with Collectors of the districts prone to Godavari flood and directed them to be prepared to tackle any eventuality.

The Chief Minister said Rs 2 crore was being released immediately to Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru and East Godavari districts for flood assistance works. “This is an unprecedented flood in the last 100 years that has come in the month of July itself.

The flood discharge may go up to 15-16 lakh cusecs by Wednesday and the heavy inflow in Godavari may continue because of rains in upper catchment region in Maharashtra,” the Chief Minister said. He said two NDRF teams have been stationed at Kunavaram and Chintoor while four SDRF teams were deployed in VR Puram, Kunavaram, Amalapuram and Velerupadu for rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister asked the authorities to open relief camps wherever required and shift people from vulnerable places. The flood level at the spillway of Polavaram project touched 34.10 metres, from where 15 lakh cusecs of floodwater was being discharged.

State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar issued an alert asking people living in habitations along the Godavari course to be cautious and take precautionary measures in view of the surge in flood. Ambedkar said a state control room has been opened with number 1070 for people to contact in case of emergency.

(With PTI Inputs)