SC Orders Creation Of Panel To Go Into Ecological Damage In Corbett Tiger Reserve

If such safaris can be permitted, what should be the guidelines for it? the court said.

The committee will recommend measures for restoration of the reserve to the state in which it was before the damage was done, it said.

"Identify the persons/officials responsible for such a damage. Needless to state that the State shall recover the cost so quantified from the persons/delinquent officers found responsible for the same. The cost so recovered shall be exclusively used for the purpose of restoration of the damage caused to the environment," the bench said.

The apex court said the committee will consist of a representative each from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the Wildlife Institute of India, Central Empowered Committee and an officer of the environment ministry not below the rank of joint secretary as its member secretary.

Highlighting the importance of tigers in the ecosystem, the top court quoted from the epic 'Mahabharata' to say,"The tiger perishes without the forest and the forest perishes without its tigers. Therefore, the tiger should stand guard over the forest and the forest should protect all its tigers."

The SC said unless steps are taken for the protection of tigers, the ecosystem revolving around them cannot be protected.