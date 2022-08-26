Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SC Directs Listing Of Pleas On Political Parties Promising Freebies Before Three-judge Bench

The apex court has agreed to list the pleas that bring attention to the practice of political parties promising freebies.

Chief Justice N V Ramana
Chief Justice N V Ramana PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 12:28 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the listing of pleas, which have raised the issue relating to the practice of political parties promising freebies, before a three-judge bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it was argued before it that the 2013 judgment delivered by a two-judge bench of the apex court in the matter of S Subramaniam Balaji vs The Government of Tamil Nadu and others required reconsideration.

"Looking into the complexities of the issues involved and the prayer to overrule the judgment rendered by a two-judge bench of this court in Subramaniam Balaji, we direct listing of the set of petitions before a three-judge bench after obtaining the orders from the Chief Justice of India," the bench said.

Related stories

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against High Court Order On Hate Speech Involving UP CM

Centre Didn’t Cooperate In Pegasus Spyware Probe: Supreme Court

'PMLA Needs Further Explanation': Supreme Court To Review Money Laundering Act

The top court said these pleas would be listed after four weeks.

In the 2013 judgment, the apex court noted that after examining and considering the parameters laid in section 123 of the Representation of People Act, it arrived at a conclusion that the promises in the election manifesto cannot be read into section 123 for declaring it to be a corrupt practice.

Tags

National Supreme Court Freebies Three Judge Bench
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions