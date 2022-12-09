SC Collegium Approves Appointment Of 3 Additional Judges As Permanent Judges In Kerala HC

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Friday approved the proposal for appointment of three Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the Kerala High Court.

The resolutions of the Collegium, which also comprises Justices S K Kaul and S A Nazeer, were uploaded on the apex court website.

The three Additional Judges whose names have been approved are Justices Abdul Rahim Musaliar Badharudeen, Viju Abraham and Mohammed Nias CP.

In another decision, the Collegium resolved to recommend Justice Abhay Ahuja's name as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from March 4, 2023.

