After Complaints Of Not Getting Proper Food, New Video Shows Satyendar Jain Having Sumptuous Meal In Tihar Jail

After emergence of a videp of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain body getting a massage in a Tihar jail cell, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today shared a video of the minister enjoying a sumptuous meal inside the cell on Wednesday.

However, the purported videos are dated September 13 and October 1.

BJP’s National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared a video of the jailed minister enjoying a meal of choice at Tihar jail.

“One more video from media! After taking maalish from rapist & calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation! Kejriwal ji ensured that Hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza!,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the video, he is seen eating uncooked vegetables and fruits in his cell, days after the minister moved a city court alleging that he is not being provided raw food as per his religious beliefs. The menu also contained appetizers, salads and other delicious and nutritious food items.

Packaged drinking water bottles also can be seen in his room.

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.



Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

A Delhi court had on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response to a plea by Jain seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food items like fruits, dry fruits and dates as per his religious beliefs as he was observing a fast.

The petition, filed on Monday, claimed that the jail administration had stopped providing him basic food that is partaken under his religion for the last 12 days.

"The CCTV footage from Jain's cell in Tihar negates his claims of not getting proper food in jail. He has been getting the food of his choice, including fruits and dry fruits, as the video shows," sources said.

They also said that contrary to Jain's lawyers' claim that he lost 28 kg during his time in jail, he has gained 8 kg.

Earlier, sources from Jain's side had claimed he had lost 2 kg after the jail authorities stopped providing him fruits and vegetables and a total of 28 kg during his time in prison.

According to the plea filed in court by Jain, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case in May, he has been surviving on fruits, vegetables, seeds and dry fruits or dates for the last six months. He was purchasing these from his quota of ration available to all inmates.

Jain is "a strict adherent of Jainism", the application said.

Jain taking body massages from rape accused in Tihar jail

The masseur who was seen in video footage giving a massage to Satyendar Jain is not a physiotherapist but an inmate of the Tihar Jail, sources said on Tuesday, even as AAP had claimed that the jailed Delhi minister was receiving physiotherapy.

The Aam Aadmi Party had drawn flak on Saturday after videos of Jain purportedly receiving massage and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged, with the BJP and the Congress demanding his sacking and questioning the "silence" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of doing "cheap" politics on health issues by illegally leaking CCTV footage.

