Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sanitation Workers Get Electric Two-Wheelers In Karnataka

The Chief Minister was speaking after distributing the electric two-wheeler vehicles to the sanitation workers working in 'Vidhana Soudha', 'Vikasa Soudha' and 'MS Buildings' here. The event was organised on behalf of 'Karnataka State Safai Karmacharis Development Corporation' near the steps of 'Vidhana Soudha' here.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo)
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 4:52 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday kicked off the electric two-wheeler vehicle distribution drive for sanitation workers and said the scheme has been extended to ten municipal corporations in the state.

Bommai underscored the need to make the life of sanitation workers easy by providing them all facilities and to "infuse strength in their lives". "The distribution of electric two-wheeler vehicles has been extended to ten city corporations in the state. Of the total of 600 sanitation workers selected for this scheme, 400 persons will be given the vehicles in the first phase," he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after distributing the electric two-wheeler vehicles to the sanitation workers working in 'Vidhana Soudha', 'Vikasa Soudha' and 'MS Buildings' here. The event was organised on behalf of 'Karnataka State Safai Karmacharis Development Corporation' near the steps of 'Vidhana Soudha' here.

Stating that sanitation workers were doing an "important job", Bommai said distribution of electric vehicles is one among several schemes of honouring their work. "The sanitation workers move in cars in western countries and now the same thing is happening here. Now they are moving in scooters and days are not far off when they travel in cars," the Chief Minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Sanitation Workers Electric Two-wheelers Karnataka Scheme Municipal Corporation Vidhana Soudha Karnataka State Safai Karmacharis Development Corporation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live