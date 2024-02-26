Sandeshkhali Case: Bengal Police Arrests TMC's Ajit Maiti, Lodge FIR Against Absconding Shajahan Sheikh

The West Bengal Police arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ajit Maiti from the trouble-torn town of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on the charges of land grabbing from villagers, an officer said on Monday.
Ajit Maiti, considered a close aide of absconding absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was detained on Sunday evening from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for over four hours after being chased by villagers, news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.
"We have arrested him after getting complaints from villagers regarding land grabbing. We will produce him in the court later in the day," the police officer said. After getting over 70 complaints, the police lodged an FIR against Shahjahan Shiekh, he said.
West Bengal's Sandeshkhali has been boiling over allegations made by multiple women against ruling TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh of sexual abuse and land grabbing. The Sandeshkhali incident is the latest flashpoint between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the TMC, with the former demanding arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh, who was been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.
Most of the complainants claimed that Shajahan was actively involved in the forcible acquisition of their land and torturing of local women, the police officer said.
Angry villagers had attacked Ajit Maiti a couple of days back for his alleged ties with Shajahan and his group, accused of land grabbing and sexual assault on local women.
Meanwhile, Ajit Maiti, through a video message, said on Monday that he will take the responsibility if any evidence is found against him.
"I'm repeatedly requesting with folded hands that if I have taken away someone's land or money, then give it in writing to the Police. If I have made a mistake, I will apologise. If any evidence is found against me, I will take responsibility," he said.
The police action comes after a TMC delegation visited the restive Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day on Sunday and heard the grievances of villagers who have been protesting against alleged atrocities by local leaders of the ruling party.
The riverine Sandeshkhali area is situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata.