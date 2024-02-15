Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Provoking Sandeshkhali Unrest, BJP Says, 'Shame On You' | Details

The BJP strongly criticized Mamata Banerjee's suggestion that the RSS could be linked to the accusations of sexual assault made by multiple women from Sandeshkhali against members of her party.

The BJP described her comments as disgraceful and lacking in responsibility.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "A woman chief minister is saying so. Shame on you.... Why have you become so ugly, so cruel, so anti-women Mamataji?"