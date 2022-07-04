Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Samajwadi Party's Membership Drive From Tuesday

The Samajwadi Party will launch a membership drive days after it lost its bastions to the ruling BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls.

undefined
Akhilesh Yadavs Samajwadi Party- MLA arrested for allegedly assaulting

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 8:30 pm

The Samajwadi Party will launch a membership drive from Tuesday, days after it lost its bastions to the ruling BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls.

In an important decision on Sunday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav dissolved the party’s all executive bodies.

It is believed that the membership drive is in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.  

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will start the membership drive from the party office here, the outfit’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Yadav in a statement said his party is in favor of maintaining true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India and committed to the principles of socialism, secularism, and democracy. 

He said that the SP believes in a system in which economic and political power decentralizes.

Related stories

Akhilesh Yadav Like Mughal Emperors Who Oppressed Their Kin For Power: Dinesh Lal Yadav

Industry Leaders Backing Agnipath Scheme Should First Employ Retired Soldiers: Akhilesh Yadav

'Agnipath' May Prove Fatal For The Country's Future; Youths: Akhilesh Yadav

In the recent Lok Sabha byelections, the party lost its stronghold Azamgarh and Rampur to the BJP.  


 Yadav and senior party leader Azam Khan had resigned from Azamgarh and Rampur constituencies, respectively, after being elected MLAs in the assembly polls earlier this year.


 In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the SP won 111 seats, while the BJP and its allies won 273 seats and retained power.

Tags

National Lok Sabha Byelections Samajwadi Party(SP) Constitution Of India Stronghold Azamgarh Rampur Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Akhilesh Yadav Executive Bodies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended