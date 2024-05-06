National

Samajwadi Party Appoints Shyam Lal Pal As Uttar Pradesh President

The Samajwadi Party on Monday appointed Shyam Lal Pal as its Uttar Pradesh state president, replacing Naresh Uttam who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Fatehpur.

"Shyam Lal Pal has been appointed as the party's state president," the SP said in a post on X.

Party sources said Pal has been appointed to strengthen the party as Uttam is busy in the polls.

SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhaury said Uttam had written a letter to the party national president Akhilesh Yadav to relieve him from the post.

"His request has been accepted and Pal has been made the new state president. Presently Pal was holding the post of state vice president in the party," Chaudhury said.

Pal, who was principal in a college in Prayagraj, was associated with Pal Mahasabha earlier and is a devoted party worker and under his leadership the party will get a new energy to counter communal forces, he said.

