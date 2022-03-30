Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov To Visit India From Mar 31-Apr 1: MEA

Sergey Lavrov is expected to travel to India after completing a two-day visit to China. It would be the highest-level visit from Russia to India after Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov To Visit India From Mar 31-Apr 1: MEA
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 3:18 pm

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to India from March 31 to April 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

It would be the highest-level visit from Russia to India after Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

Lavrov is expected to travel to India after completing a two-day visit to China. 

Related stories

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Likely To Visit India This Week

"Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022," the MEA said in a one-line statement.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in China on Wednesday. 

Lavrov's visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Truss will visit India on Thursday while Singh is visiting India from March 30-31.

German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner is visiting India on Wednesday. 

Tags

National Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov MEA Russia Foreign Minister Ministry Of External Affairs India Ukraine Invasion
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours

'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours

'RRR' Actress Olivia Morris Writes A Gratitude Note

'RRR' Actress Olivia Morris Writes A Gratitude Note