Russian Embassy Denies Link With 'Fraud' Army Job Recruitments After EAM Says, 'Indians Were Misled...'

Russian Embassy On Illegal Recruitment Of Indian Nationals In Army

The Russian Embassy in Delhi ina statement reportedly said,"The Embassy expresses deep condolences to the Government of India and the families of the deceased."



The statement further read, “ The agencies concerned in both countries work in close coordination for early identification and discharge of Indian nationals who voluntarily contracted for military service in Russia. All contractual obligations and due compensation payments will be fulfilled in full measure."



"Since April this year, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has stopped the admission of citizens of several foreign countries, including India, to military service in the Russian Armed Forces. The Embassy outlines that the Russian Government has at no point of time been engaged in any public or obscure campaigns, more so in fraudulent schemes to recruit Indian nationals for military service in Russia," it added.