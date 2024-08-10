National

Russian Embassy Denies Link With 'Fraud' Army Job Recruitments After EAM Says, 'Indians Were Misled...'

EAM Jaishankar on August 9 said that the government is awaiting the release of 69 Indians recruited into the Russian army.

Russian Army (representational image)
Russian embassy in India issued a statement on Saturday denying being linked to any “public or obscure campaigns” in “fraudulent schemes” to recruit Indian nationals for military service in the foreign country. 

Their statement comes a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that there are indications that several Indian nationals were 'misled into joining the force' and the government is waiting for the return of 69 of them.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | - PTI
Awaiting Return Of 69 Indians Recruited In Russian Army, Says Jaishankar

BY PTI

Russian Embassy On Illegal Recruitment Of Indian Nationals In Army

The Russian Embassy in Delhi ina statement reportedly said,"The Embassy expresses deep condolences to the Government of India and the families of the deceased."

The statement further read, “ The agencies concerned in both countries work in close coordination for early identification and discharge of Indian nationals who voluntarily contracted for military service in Russia. All contractual obligations and due compensation payments will be fulfilled in full measure."

"Since April this year, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has stopped the admission of citizens of several foreign countries, including India, to military service in the Russian Armed Forces. The Embassy outlines that the Russian Government has at no point of time been engaged in any public or obscure campaigns, more so in fraudulent schemes to recruit Indian nationals for military service in Russia," it added.

Indian man dies after being inducted in Russian Military - AP/Representative file image
Haryana Man Inducted In Russian Military On Pretext Of Job, Dies

BY Outlook Web Desk

Government On Indian Nationals In Russia

The Narendra Modi government had earlier stated in Parliament that eight Indian nationals died while serving in the Russian forces.

EAM Jaishankar on August 9 said that the government is awaiting the release of 69 Indians recruited into the Russian army and in many cases, there are indications that the Indian nationals were 'misled' into joining the force.

On action taken with respect to people being misled and getting recruited into the Russian army, the minister told the Lok Sabha that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a criminal case against 19 individuals and entities, while evidence has surfaced against 10 human traffickers whose identities are known to the government.

"We should not jump the gun and say Russians are not serious on this matter. I think it is important to hold the Russian government to their word and most important for us, we are not here to score points or enter into debates. We are here to get back those 69 people because Indian citizens should not be serving in the armies of foreign countries," he said during the Question Hour.

In a written reply, Jaishankar said, "While the exact number of such Indian nationals is not known, information currently available indicates that 13 Indian nationals have already left the Russian armed forces while another 66 individuals are seeking early discharge."

Trail of destruction due to war between Russia, Ukraine | - AP
’13 Killed, Only 2 Alive’: Ex-Indian Army Man Working For Russian Army Hopes To Return From Warzone

BY Outlook Web Desk

Congress Attacks Government

The Congress on Friday said it is a "national tragedy" that Indians recruited into the Russian army are waiting to be released from the force and alleged that the Centre's failure to create employment has led "our youth to risk their very lives for another country in a war that is not our own".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said 87 Indian youngsters, "faced with the mounting unemployment and hopelessness at home, have joined the Russian Army in the war that Papa was supposed to have stopped".

