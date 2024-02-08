Rumours Of RLD Joining NDA: BJP Knows How To Break Parties, Alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Amid speculation about RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary joining hands with the BJP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the BJP knows how to break parties and when and whom to "buy". He also accused the ruling party of misusing central agencies like ED, CBI and Income-tax.

"BJP knows when to take whom. It also knows how to cheat. In Chandigarh you saw how dishonesty took place. BJP also knows when to buy whom. It has become the largest party not just like that," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters in Varanasi.