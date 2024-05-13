National

Rough Sea Alert Issued For Kerala And South Tamil Nadu Coast

Similarly, there is a forecast for rough sea conditions nearshore along the Tamil Nadu coast during the same period on Monday. The rough sea is anticipated due to high period (15 - 17 sec) swell waves, with heights varying between 0.7 to 1.1 metres.

Rough sea alert has been issued for the Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coast
A rough sea alert has been issued for the Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coast for Monday, according to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

The alert, sourced from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), indicates a potential rough sea condition near the shore along the Kerala coast from 11.30 am to 11.30 pm on May 13, 2024. This condition is attributed to the effect of high period (15 - 18 sec) swell waves, with heights ranging from 0.5 to 1.2 metres.

The agency has urged fishermen and coastal residents to exercise vigilance and take necessary precautions in light of these rough sea conditions.

