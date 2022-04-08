Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Right Wing Groups Target IRCTC, Air India Over Halal Certification

Right-wing groups now target IRCTC & Air India for halal certification (Representative image) PTI

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 2:30 pm

Some right-wing organisations are now going after multiple brands including the state-owned IRCTC, Air India and Amulfed Dairy for displaying halal certificates on their product labels.

Halal certification is a religious authentication of any product making it permissible for Muslims to consume.

The list shared by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti state spokesperson Mohan Gowda has the likes of IRCTC, Air India, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation besides chicken products, soft drinks, flour and chocolate brands that offer halal-certified products or services.

“We are going to take legal recourse against halal certification. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has not authorised anyone to issue halal certificates but still, the companies approach six bodies which issue the certificate,” Gowda said.

The anti-halal campaign has gone viral on social media.

A section of right-wing groups are in a campaign mode against halal products in Karnataka since March 31 appealing to the Hindus to buy ‘jhatka meat’ which, according to them, is less cruel and painful for the animals and poultry birds than halal meat.

