Reporter's Guarentee | Outlook's Rakhi Bose In Conversation With Dalit Villagers In Saharanpur District

Hospitals, Schools, Road, and Harmony: These are the issues on the voter's agenda in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur this upcoming election season. Outlook’s Rakhi Bose talks to Dalit villagers in the Shabbirpur village of Saharanpur district, which saw clashes in 2017 that escalated into caste based violence in the region. Traversing districts, traversing truths: Our reporter's pledge to uncover every pulse and pulse-point this election season.