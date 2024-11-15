Remembering Birsa Munda: Champion Of Adivasi Rights And Autonomy

As the political importance of Birsa increased and political parties recognized the political potency of his elevated position in the collective memory of Adivasis in Jharkhand, it resulted in a phenomenon where every political party began to claim his legacy to align with their own ideologies and gain the support of the Adivasi electorate. This led to a widespread presence of Birsa in the form of images, statues, and memorials, as well as the naming of state buildings, airports, and sports stadiums in Jharkhand and other Adivasi regions. However, this heightened visibility of Birsa and his political significance also resulted in a selective representation of his persona and his movement, depending on the political calculations of the state and political parties. Consequently, a situation has arisen in which Birsa is everywhere, but his political philosophy and the memory of the Ulgulan are often obscured or diluted in order to neutralize the radical potential that his movement and memory embody.