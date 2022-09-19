Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Remain Alert, Don't Let Minor Incidents Snowball: Chief Minister Yogi To Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed police and other government officials to remain alert about minor incidents and act swiftly so that they do not assume any serious proportion.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 7:49 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed police and other government officials to remain alert about minor incidents and act swiftly so that they do not assume any serious proportion.

Chairing a law and order video conference and meeting late Sunday, Adityanath also said the state government has a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, and it should be strictly adhered to, according to an official statement.

He also directed that the police force should conduct foot patrolling, and the PRV-112 should remain active, the Uttar Pradesh government's statement read.

The police should remain sensitive towards the safety of women and children, he said.

Strict action should be taken in incidents of crime against women, and the criminal should not be spared, Adityanath directed.

Strict action should continue against the drug mafia and those indulging in the trade of illicit liquor.

He directed that strict action should be initiated against those misusing social media.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

India Didn't Give Freebies During Covid-19 Pandemic, Helped 80 Crore People With Free Ration: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Top Milk Producer In India, 9 New Dairy Plants To Be Ready By 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Action Against 19 Officials Over Lucknow Hotel Fire

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Illicit Liquor Misusing Social Media Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Remain Alert Minor Incidents Law And Order Video Conference
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death