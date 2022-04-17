Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Religious Bonhomie On Display Amid Incidents Of Discord In India

Amid all the religious riots that have taken place across various parts of the country, there have been several instances which define India’s syncretic culture.

Communal harmony in India.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 5:42 pm

Amid all the reports of communal clashes and despair, there is always space for communal harmony and hope.

Here we bring some cases, which define India’s syncretic culture and amity. 

In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a group of Muslims on Saturday joined Hindus in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations by showering flowers on Shobha yatris. 

The place is just few kilometers from violence hit Khargone of MP, where communal clashes took place during Ram Navami celebrations.

Another instance which defines India’s syncretic culture is still intact is the historic Chennakeshava temple at Beluru in Hassan district of Karnataka, where annual rathotsava (chariot festival) celebrations this year began after recitation of Quran.

Following the traditions, which according to locals have been practised for centuries, Syed Sajjad Basha, Khaji of Dodda Meduru, chanted verses from the Quran on Day 1 of the two-day rathotsava festival on April 13, following which the chariot was pulled.

According to authorities there, it is not clearly known as to when the tradition of reciting Quranic verses began at the fair in the temple, which was built by Hoysala rulers.

Former minister and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who participated in the event, said the tradition has been followed for ages and has to be continued.

The Hindu-Muslim communal harmony was also on display during Shobha yatra in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, where Muslims were seen distributing sharbhat (juices) to their Hindu brethren, while fasting themselves in the holy month of Ramzan. 

At a time when incidents of religious riots are witnessing an upsurge, there are enough instances where Hindu-Muslim bonhomie defines India syncretic tradition. 
 

