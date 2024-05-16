National

Relief From Summer Heat, Tamil Nadu Receives Moderate To Heavy Rainfall

The intermittent overnight rainfall activity resumed in the morning, bringing cheer to the people of Chennai. Several other regions of Tamil Nadu too received moderate to heavy showers, including the delta areas of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur besides Sivaganga in the southern part of the state

File Photo
Chennai and its nearby districts received light to moderate showers (Representational Image) | File Photo
info_icon

In a respite from the sweltering heat, Chennai and its nearby districts received light to moderate showers on Thursday, and the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in parts of southern and western Tamil Nadu till May 20.

The intermittent overnight rainfall activity resumed in the morning, bringing cheer to the people of Chennai. Several other regions of Tamil Nadu too received moderate to heavy showers, including the delta areas of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur besides Sivaganga in the southern part of the state.

In a bulletin, the IMD said Wednesday's cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Sri Lanka now lay over Comorin area and adjoining South Tamil Nadu coast.

The east-west trough now runs from the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and the trough from South Interior Karnataka to East Vidarbha has become less marked.

Till May 20, light to moderate rain is likely at many places of the state with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places.

For the same period, isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely in southern, central and western parts of the state.

Pattukottai (Thanjavur) received 16 cm rain and Singampunari (Sivaganga) 14 cm and Mannargudi (Tiruvarur) 13 cm during the 24-hour period, that ended at 8.30 am on May 16.

A number of areas in southern and western Tamil Nadu as well as the Cauvery Delta districts have been receiving rainfall during this week.

Kovilankulam in Virudhunagar district received 8 cm rain, Udumalaipettai in Tiruppur district 6 cm and Kilanilai (Pudukottai) and Thangachimadam (Ramanathapuram) 5 cm each during the 24-hour duration that ended at 8.30 am on May 15.

This year, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to begin on May 31 in Kerala.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Relief From Summer Heat, Tamil Nadu Receives Moderate To Heavy Rainfall
  2. Will Soon File Prosecution Complaint Against Kejriwal, AAP In Excise Policy Case: ED To SC
  3. Four Inmates Escaped From Juvenile Home In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
  4. Gurugram: Man Dies After Being Run Over By Neighbour In Parking Dispute | On CCTV
  5. Rains To Intensify In Kerala; IMD Issues Orange Alert In Several Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala Spotted At Mumbai Airport As She Jets Off To Cannes Film Festival 2024 For Her Debut Appearance
  2. Bhushan Kumar Confirms Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri Will Star In Romantic Movie By Anurag Basu
  3. Lee Jung-jae Shares Major Update About 'Squid Game Season 2', Reveals Release Window
  4. ‘How To Rob A Bank’ Trailer Review: True Crime Documentary On The World’s Best Bank Robber Keeps You Hooked
  5. Kartik Aaryan Set To Unveil The Trailer Of 'Chandu Champion' In His Hometown Gwalior: Report
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag In Action At Thailand Open
  2. T20 World Cup: Usain Bolt Fulfils Cricket Dream As Brand Ambassador Of ICC's Upcoming Event
  3. Coppa Italia Final: Juventus Beat Atlanta 1-0 To Clinch 15th Title - In Pics
  4. Team Loyalties Split: MI's Indian Player Root For Rohit Sharma, Foreign Stars Throw Support Behind Hardik Pandya
  5. Atalanta 0-1 Juventus, Coppa Italia Final: Winning Is In Bianconeri's DNA, Says Allegri
World News
  1. Slovak Politicians Call For Calming Of Political Tensions After Shooting Of PM Fico
  2. AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Can Cause A Second 'Rare' Blood Clotting Disorder? | What Research Says
  3. At A Glance: Slovakia PM's Assassination Attempt, His Condition & The 71-Year-Old Suspect
  4. China And Cambodia Begin 15-Day Military Exercises As Questions Grow About Beijing's Influence
  5. Fire At A Residential Building In Germany Leaves 3 People Dead And 2 With Grave Injuries
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup