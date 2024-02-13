Rejoin Talks, Vandalism No Answer To Demands: Union Minister Anurag Thakur To Farmers

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday urged the protesting farmers to rejoin talks with the government on their demands and asserted that violence and vandalism were not the answer to their problems.

Speaking to reporters here, Thakur said the government had accepted some demands of the farmers’ organisations, who were marching towards the national capital in huge numbers. But issues such as India walking out of the World Trade Organisation and cancellation of free trade agreements would require wider consultations, he said.

"If you demand that India walk out of WTO, cancellation of FTA, rejection of smart meters and exemption of farmers from the Electricity Act, should the Centre not talk with other stakeholders and the state governments?" Thakur asked.