National

Mumbai Shinde Sena MP's Relative Booked For Using Phone To 'Unlock EVM'

Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar's brother-in-law is accused of using the phone to generate a One-Time Password (OTP) to unlock an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the counting centre in the Goregaon area.

PTI
An Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) paired with a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) at a polling booth | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against Mangesh Pandilkar, brother-in-law of newly elected Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar, for allegedly using a mobile phone at a counting centre on June 4.

Pandilkar is accused of using the phone to generate a One-Time Password (OTP) to unlock an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the counting centre in the Goregaon area.

The move sparked a controversy, with the opposition crying foul over the narrow margin of victory for Waikar, who won by just 48 votes. Waikar, an MP from the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, defeated Amol Gajanan Kirtikar of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, by just 48 votes in the Mumbai North West seat. 

L: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | C: Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk | R: Former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar - X and PTI
Musk vs BJP Over EVMs: On Tesla Chief's Hacking Concern, Ex-Union Min Offers 'Tutorial', Gets Reply; Rahul Also Jumps In

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Pandilkar was booked on the complaint of polling personnel Dinesh Gurav. An independent candidate noticed the former using a mobile phone despite a ban on such devices at the counting centre and alerted the returning officer. The RO, in turn, approached Vanrai police," the official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Pandilkar has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobeying official order).

What Is The Opposition Saying

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the EVMs in India are a "black box," and "nobody is allowed to scrutinise them". He posted on X, “ Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process. Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability."

Meanwhile, the Congress raised a few other questions in connection with the allegations against Ravindra Waikar's relative.

"Why was the mobile phone of a relative of the NDA candidate connected to the EVM? How did the mobile phone reach the place where votes were being counted?" the Congress asked on X.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; Fire At Mundka Factory
  2. Mumbai Shinde Sena MP's Relative Booked For Using Phone To 'Unlock EVM'
  3. Odisha CM Asks Officials To Ensure Medical Assistance To Minor Boy Suffering From Rare Disease
  4. Kashmir: Earthen Lamps, Prayers, & Hymns On Kheer Bhawani Temple | See Photos
  5. UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: Morning Shift Exam Concludes, Noon Leg Underway
Entertainment News
  1. Songwriters Hall Of Fame: Carrie Underwood, Priscilla Presley And Others Attend The Annual Awards Nite – View Pics
  2. 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Faces Two-Year Wait, Showrunner Explains Why
  3. ‘Sisterhood’: Enjoying The Joys Of Friendship To Remembering School Adventures – 5 Reasons Why This Should Be On Your Watch List
  4. Father’s Day: 5 Silver Screen Dads Who Never Fail To Tug At Our Hearts
  5. Escapism, Enchantment, And Exploration: Why We, As Audiences, Crave Fantasy Dramas Like ‘House Of The Dragon’
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  2. Indian Super League 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC Sign Defender Mandar Rao Dessai
  3. Australia Edge Scotland In Close T20 World Cup Match; England March Into Super 8 - In Pics
  4. New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 39: When, Where To Watch
  5. AUS Vs SCO, T20 World Cup: Scotland Suffer Heartbreak As England Are Through Super 8s - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Russian Forces Storm Detention Centre To Free Staff Taken Hostage, Kill Inmates Responsible
  2. 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Faces Two-Year Wait, Showrunner Explains Why
  3. Pak: Cops Rescue Minor From Getting Married To 72-Year-Old Man; Father, Groom Booked
  4. Two Dead, Multiple Injured In Shooting At Juneteenth Festival In Texas
  5. Israel's Army Says It Will Pause Daytime Fighting Along A Route In Southern Gaza To Help Ramp Up Aid
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow