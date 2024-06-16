Mumbai Shinde Sena MP's Relative Booked For Using Phone To 'Unlock EVM'

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against Mangesh Pandilkar, brother-in-law of newly elected Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar, for allegedly using a mobile phone at a counting centre on June 4.
Pandilkar is accused of using the phone to generate a One-Time Password (OTP) to unlock an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the counting centre in the Goregaon area.
The move sparked a controversy, with the opposition crying foul over the narrow margin of victory for Waikar, who won by just 48 votes. Waikar, an MP from the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, defeated Amol Gajanan Kirtikar of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, by just 48 votes in the Mumbai North West seat.
"Pandilkar was booked on the complaint of polling personnel Dinesh Gurav. An independent candidate noticed the former using a mobile phone despite a ban on such devices at the counting centre and alerted the returning officer. The RO, in turn, approached Vanrai police," the official was quoted by PTI as saying.
Pandilkar has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobeying official order).
What Is The Opposition Saying
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the EVMs in India are a "black box," and "nobody is allowed to scrutinise them". He posted on X, “ Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process. Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability."
Meanwhile, the Congress raised a few other questions in connection with the allegations against Ravindra Waikar's relative.
"Why was the mobile phone of a relative of the NDA candidate connected to the EVM? How did the mobile phone reach the place where votes were being counted?" the Congress asked on X.