National

Ravi Agarwal’s Rhizome: Art, Activism & Climate Injustice

Outlook in conversation with Ravi Agarwal, whose work "Rhizome" (2015) is featured on the cover of our latest issue, "Climate Injustice." Combining art and activism, Agarwal explores the complex relationship between nature and its future through photography, video, text, and installation. Most of his works revolve around decentering human beings from the understanding of ecology and discussing the superior position we as a species have placed ourselves in. His works have been featured in the Kochi, Sharjah, and Havana Biennials.