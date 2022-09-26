Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Rave Party Busted In Wayanad Resort

In Wayanad district, nine people had been arrested after banned drugs were seized from a resort at Pulpally.

Investigators were trying to confirm who brought drugs into the venue. File Photo: PTI

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 9:30 am

Kerala Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a resort at Pulpally in Wayanad district.

Acting on a tip-off, police late on Sunday busted a rave party and took into custody all those who were participating.

Sources said narcotic drugs including hashish oil were seized from the accused, all belonging to Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

They have been charged under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. 

The Wayanad police had earlier also busted rave parties held in remote location resorts in the hilly district. 

In an incident in January, a notorious criminal was also arrested during a raid in a resort in Padinjarethara near Kalpetta.

