Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Raut's Allegations Are Baseless, Says MP Shrikant Shinde

Raut had alleged two days ago that Shrikant Shinde, who represents Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, had given a `supari' (contract) to a Thane-based criminal to attack him.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MLA Sanjay Raut
MP Shrikant Shinde denied Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's allegations about a conspiracy targeting him. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 10:16 am

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde on Thursday denied Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's allegations about a conspiracy targeting him.

Raut had alleged two days ago that Shrikant Shinde, who represents Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, had given a `supari' (contract) to a Thane-based criminal to attack him.

Talking to the media at Ambernath in the district, Shinde said  Raut suffers from "schizophrenia" and his  allegations were baseless. He was much needed for the state as a "source of entertainment", Shinde added sarcastically.

Tags

National Allegations Baseless MP Shrikant Shinde Eknath Shinde Sanjay Raut Schizophrenia
