Home National

Ranchi To Get Azim Premji University

The Jharkhand government on Saturday signed an MoU with Azim Premji Foundation (APF) for setting up Azim Premji University in Ranchi.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 8:10 am

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and APF chairman Azim Premji, who attended the program virtually.

The university will come up in the city's Itki area, and is likely to be operational by July 2024, an official statement said.

"I believe that the university will raise the standard of higher education in the state. Now, meritorious students of the state will not have to migrate to other states for higher education," the chief minister said.

He said that the aim of the government is to provide quality and employable education to the students here.

Premji, who is the founder of Wipro, said he wants to work for the development and upliftment of the people of Jharkhand.

"Apart from setting up university and raising the standard of quality education, the foundation will also work in a planned manner with the state government for development in different areas," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

