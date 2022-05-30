Monday, May 30, 2022
Rakesh Tikait Heckled In Bengaluru, Ink Thrown On Farmer Leader At Press Meet

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was heckled by atleast a dozen people, who threw ink on him during his presser in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

File photo of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. Suresh K Pandey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 2:22 pm

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was heckled on Monday in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, the reports said. 

According to the report in NDTV, the farmer leader was heckled by atleast a dozen people, while he was addressing a presser.

The ink was also thrown on Tikait during the attack, it said. 

Tikait, who emerged as a key leader during farmers protests against now annulled farm laws has accused state BJP government for not providing security at the venue of his presser, it said. 

