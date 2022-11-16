Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan Government To Host Job Fairs For Youths In Every District, Says CM Gehlot

In Jodhpur, around 3,500 youths got offer letters and 9,200 have been shortlisted for the next round. The maximum package offered in Jodhpur is Rs 18 lakh per annum while the figure in Jaipur is Rs 7.2 lakh, he added.

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 3:01 pm

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Rajasthan government would provide employment opportunities to youths through job fairs in every district.

Expressing happiness over the success of the job fairs in Jaipur and Jodhpur, Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi, "I am happy that in the last seven days, thousands of youths have got employment through the job fairs organised by the Rajasthan government in Jaipur and Jodhpur. 

"Offer letters have been given to 3,000 youths in Jaipur and 10,000 others have been shortlisted for the next round." 

In Jodhpur, around 3,500 youths got offer letters and 9,200 have been shortlisted for the next round. The maximum package offered in Jodhpur is Rs 18 lakh per annum while the figure in Jaipur is Rs 7.2 lakh, he added.

Gehlot said, "Now we have decided that job opportunities will be given to the youth by organising job fairs in every district."

He also appealed to youths in the state to pay attention to technical and other skills. 

"My appeal to the youth is that you focus on soft skills, technical skills so that when you are interviewed, you can answer with full confidence and your chances of getting selected (for a job) will increase," he said.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Ensure Timely Supply Of Fertilisers To Farmers For Sowing Rabi Crops: Gehlot To Officials

Ashok Gehlot Accuses BJP Of Destroying Country’s Institutions

Congress Leader Ashoh Gehlot Says Strong Anti-Incumbency Factor In Gujarat Against BJP

Tags

National Rajasthan Government Rajasthan Chief Minister Job Fairs For Youths Politics Job Creation Ashok Gehlot Jaipur Rajasthan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP