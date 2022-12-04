Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Rajasthan: Ex-BJP Minister, 2 Others Booked For Slapping, Abusing Constable

On the basis of the constable's complaint, a case against Deepa and two others has been registered under relevant sections at the Kotwali police station, officials said.

Rajasthan: Ex-BJP Minister, 2 Others Booked For Slapping, Abusing Constable (Representative Image)

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 9:28 pm

A former BJP minister in Rajasthan has been booked along with two others for allegedly slapping and abusing a constable in Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday.

In his complaint, Gajraj Singh of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary alleged that former minister Krishanendra Kaur Deepa slapped him on Friday when he asked her to park her car on the side of a road at a police check post in Neb Chauraha, they said. 

On the basis of the constable's complaint, a case against Deepa and two others has been registered under relevant sections at the Kotwali police station, officials said. 

Station House Officer Dinesh Kumar said the matter is being probed. Kaur was a minister in the erstwhile BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

-With PTI Input

National Rajasthan Government Rajasthan Police Police Constable Politics Police Report Jaipur Rajasthan
