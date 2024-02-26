Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Says Akbar Was A 'Rapist'

Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar on Sunday allegedly called Mughal emperor Akbar “a rapist” and said that any reference of him as a a “great personality” on school textbooks should be removed.
“Akbar was never a great personality. He was an aggressor and a rapist. He used to run ‘meena bazaar’ to bring beautiful women with him and later raped them. Calling such a man a great personality is stupidity,” a Hindustan Times report quoted Dilawar as saying during a visit to a temple in Balotra.
Dilawar reportedly made the remark while responding to the debate over school textbooks being subjected to major changes with a change in government. Dilawar had earlier stated that he “does not want any change, but only fix unethical statements”.
“We don’t need to make any changes in the curriculum, but the contents that make any unethical statements or disrespect great men will be removed. There is a lot of misleading information included about our ancestors such as Veer Savarkar and Shivaji. Those statements will be fixed,” he had said in a press conference on January 30.
Questioning the "greatness" of Akbar, Dilawar had said that he used to "abduct women and run Meena Bazar." "Maharana Pratap has always fought for the country and Mewar, so how can a person fighting with him be good to the country?" he had said.