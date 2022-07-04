Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan CM Sanctions Over Rs 366 Cr For Drinking Water Project

The BWSP has been designed to deliver drinking water from the Bisalpur Dam to Jaipur to reduce the city's dependence on its ground water resources.

undefined
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved a proposal to sanction the funds for the second phase of the project PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 9:00 pm

The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 366.67 crore for the second phase of the Bisalpur-Jaipur Water Supply Project (BWSP), officials said on Monday.

The BWSP has been designed to deliver drinking water from the Bisalpur Dam to Jaipur to reduce the city's dependence on its ground water resources.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved a proposal to sanction the funds for the second phase of the project in Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, Mahal Road and Kho-Nagorian in Jaipur district, an official statement said.

Related stories

Rajasthan CM Gehlot Working To Save His Chair: BJP's Arun Singh

Rajasthan CM Approves Proposal To Do Away With Job Interview For Most Services

Union Budget Lacks Special Provision For Farmers, Common Man: Rajasthan CM

A financial approval of Rs 214.93 crore has been given for the area around Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, Mahal Road on the outskirts of Jaipur city, it said. The government has also approved Rs 151.74 crore for the second phase of the project at Kho-Nagorian.

According to the statement, main and distribution pipelines of 91.03 km of ductile iron pipeline and 350.59 km of high-density polyethylene pipeline laying work and eight high water reservoirs will be done in Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, Mahal Road area.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rajasthan CM Sanction Funds Drinking Water Project Bisalpur Dam Pipelines Jaipur Reduce Dependence Ground Water Resources
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended