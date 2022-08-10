Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Rajasthan BJP Chief leads Tiranga motorcycle rally in Jaipur

The rally covered a distance of 75 km and was flagged off by BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh from Devnarayan temple.

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia PTI

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 7:38 pm

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday led a 'Tiranga' motorcycle rally in Amber constituency here. Poonia is the MLA from Amber constituency of Jaipur district.

The rally covered a distance of 75 km and was flagged off by BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh from Devnarayan temple. It passed through Chandwaji, Achrol, Bilonchi, Daulatpura, Todi Mod, Rampura toll, Jahota, Jalsu, and Ballupura before culminating at Raaythal.

Holding the national flag, hundreds of BJP workers riding motorcycles took part in the rally.

-With PTI Input

